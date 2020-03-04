KEUKA PARK — Keuka College and Onondaga Community College have joined forces to create a new program for students pursuing careers in social work.
Keuka President Amy Storey and OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill on Monday formally signed a Dual Admission and General Transfer Agreement, sealing a partnership that will see OCC’s Human Services graduates seamlessly enroll in Keuka’s bachelor’s degree program in Social Work.
“Today’s agreement combines the strengths of Keuka College’s Social Work program and Onondaga Community College’s Human Services program to create exciting new educational opportunities,” Storey said in a news release.
She noted that overall employment of social workers is projected to grow 11 percent from 2018 to 2028.
“This partnership will provide both institutions the ability to not only offer a bachelor’s degree in a growing area, but better serve students throughout the region,” Storey said.
Keuka Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Bradley Fuster and OCC Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Anastasia L. Urtz also took part in the signing.
“This new partnership creates an invaluable opportunity for our students to take their education to the next level while remaining on the OCC campus,” Crabill said. “We’re grateful to President Storey and Dr. Fuster for seeing the tremendous potential in our students and providing them with this new pathway to a bachelor’s degree.”
Students accepted into the dual admission program who earn an associate degree from OCC in Human Services will be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Keuka on the OCC campus, online, or on the Keuka campus. The new program is expected to be part of OCC’s Weekend College format, beginning this August pending approval by SUNY and the New York State Education Department.
Keuka’s BSW program combines coursework with hands-on, practical experience, and prepares graduates for careers in social services, child and family counseling, veterans rehabilitation, family therapy, and a variety of other fields.