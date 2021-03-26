KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has received some long-awaited news. And it’s good.
After a review of the college’s financial stability, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Rural Development Community Facilities loan worth upwards of $11 million.
The approval caps a two-plus-year application process and comes with a Letter of Conditions requiring Keuka to meet a number of obligations before the loan is issued.
“This welcome news could not come at a better time,” Keuka President Amy Storey said in a news release Thursday. “The pandemic has created all kinds of new challenges for our region. The college has done its best to meet those challenges and this loan will help us continue on that path. The more favorable interest rates provided through this federal loan will save the college more than $20 million over the next 30 years.”
The funds will be used to purchase Keuka Commons, the 28,000-square-foot multipurpose complex on the corner of Assembly and Central avenues. Keuka currently leases the building, which opened in 2016 and houses the college’s bookstore, health and wellness center, classroom space, offices, the Wolf Den Café, and other facilities.
Storey added that a portion of the loan also will be used to retire two smaller debts, realizing additional interest savings.
The loan will not close until Keuka meets dozens of required conditions, said Robert Baumet, the college’s vice president for Finance and Administration.
“There are 35 conditions, some of which have multiple categories,” he said, citing the requirement to issue revenue bonds to insure the loan as one example. He said he foresees no difficulties in meeting the conditions, a process he estimates will take months.
“The college will likely have the loan in hand by the fall,” Baumet said.
Landing a loan this big is no small feat. Keuka officials began the process in late 2018 and navigated a lengthy approval process with Department of Agriculture officials in New York and Washington, D.C. Numerous supporting documents, financial statements, and institutional responses were required.
“We were confident that we made a solid and persuasive case,” Storey said, lauding Baumet and Controller Phil Catalano for their efforts in overseeing the application process. “We were hoping for a quick turn-around when we filed the initial application in late 2018. However, more than two years later, the financial flexibility this loan will provide to Keuka College is still both timely and beneficial.”