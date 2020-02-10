KEUKA PARK — Deep thinking and engaging writing are on full display in the new online journal, “KC Review.”
Created and organized by the Keuka College Writing Center and Director Catherine Agar, the inaugural issue of the academic journal covers a variety subjects, from climate change to transgender discrimination to the importance of education.
“KC Review contains examples of excellent writing by our students across campus,” said Dr. Jennie Joiner, chair of Keuka’s Division of Humanities and Fine Arts. “I look forward to seeing this publication grow and expand.”
Dr. Joiner added that the winners of a new writing award being sponsored by the Finger Lakes Times will be chosen from among KC Review submissions.
The Spring 2020 edition of KC Review includes the following articles and authors:
• A discussion of ideas surrounding futurism by Jesse Brundage ’19.
• An examination of discrimination against transgender people by Alise Gemmell ’20.
• A look at reintegrating people who were incarcerated by Chelsi Evans ’20.
• The purpose and value of education by Joshua Fleishman ’23.
• Thoughts on author William Faulkner by Emma Kinnetz ’22 and Olivia Krom ’22.
• An analysis of digital activism and climate change by Jasmyn Trumble ’23.
• An explanation of the Chinese social credit system by Sarah O’Connell ’21.