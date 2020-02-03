KEUKA PARK — The 2020 Teacher Prep Review has awarded Keuka College its highest grade for the reading instruction incorporated into the college’s bachelor’s-level education program for elementary school teachers.
Keuka was one of just seven New York colleges to receive an “A” rating in the review, compiled by the National Council on Teacher Quality.
“We are happy to recognize the strong preparation in reading instruction that your undergraduate program provides to your elementary teacher candidates,” wrote Council President Kate Walsh in announcing the rating.
Keuka was cited for its high achievement in the following criteria:
• Explicit instruction on the five components of the science of reading (phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension);
• Support for instruction with high-quality textbooks that accurately spell out established principles of scientifically based reading practices; and,
• Evidence that teacher candidates have demonstrated mastery through in-class assignments, tests, and fieldwork.
The Keuka’s strong performance bucked the trend in New York, where the average score earned by college programs continues to fall below the national average, according to the Council. Nationally, just 51 percent of elementary teacher-preparation programs earn an A or B grade for how they teach the science of reading, the Council said.
“It’s no secret that reading skills are the foundation of a solid education,” said Dr. Bradley Fuster, Keuka’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “And early reading skills are a reliable predictor of not only educational achievement but lifelong success. Our program recognizes this, and ensures that our graduates are fully equipped to bring solid and effective teaching skills to the classroom.”