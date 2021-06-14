KEUKA PARK — A longtime educator has joined Keuka College as its new assistant provost.
Dr. Kenneth Sanders goes to Keuka from a dual career of nearly 30 years in higher education and more than 45 years in the entertainment industry. Capitalizing on that latter experience, he also will serve on the faculty as an associate professor in the Department of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Sanders’ resume includes positions at the associate provost, dean, associate dean, program director, graduate program director, curriculum consultant, and program evaluator levels. His entertainment career — which includes extensive experience in musical theater and theater production — is just as expansive, including collaborations with luminaries such as Tennessee Williams and August Wilson.
As Keuka’s assistant provost, he will lead and monitor institutional quality, effectiveness, compliance, contracts, and assessment of operational and student learning activities. He’ll also oversee various academic projects and be the college’s chief point of contact with regional and national academic accreditors.
Sanders began his new duties on April 26.
“I’m excited to be joining the student-centered environment at Keuka College,” he said. “As the college faces new challenges in the post-pandemic era, I endeavor to contribute to solutions that strengthen the College and empower students as they achieve their goals and dreams.”
Sanders holds an Ed.D. in Higher Education from the University of Georgia, an M.F.A. in Technical Design and Production with specializations in Production Management and Theater Engineering from the Yale School of Drama, and a B.A. in Theater Arts from the University of Kentucky.