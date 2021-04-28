GENEVA — Voters in the Geneva City School District will get an opportunity to meet the three candidates for school board virtually next week.
The League of Women Voters of Geneva in conjunction with the GCSD will hold a virtual School Board Candidates Forum at 7 p.m. on May 4. Three candidates, including an incumbent, are vying to fill one seat for a five-year term on the School Board.
Here is a snapshot of the biographical information provided by the candidates, (in alphabetical order by last name):
Incumbent May Farnsworth describes herself as a bilingual Colombian-American community member. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina and is an associate professor of Spanish and Bilingual Education at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She has served on the Geneva school board for five years and looks forward to continuing to work with her fellow board members on their shared goals which include prioritizing equity, improving special needs access, supporting social and emotional services, and meeting the needs of a growing population of Spanish-speaking students. She has two children enrolled in the district and says she appreciates the opportunities offered them in Geneva City schools, such as language study, academic intervention services, student council, performing arts, music, athletics, extracurricular events, STEAM initiative, and college/career planning.
Randall Grenier holds an MS degree from SUNY Brockport and is recently retired from the GCSD where he was employed in both educational and administrative capacities for over 39 years. He has lived in the district for 42 years. His wife Carin is a teacher in the district, and they have five college-educated children. He has coached both high school and Hobart athletics and says his interest in becoming a member of the school board stems from a genuine concern for student achievement in all aspects of their educational development, and he would embrace the opportunity to work with administration on their initiatives for student success.
Holly Sweeney, a Geneva native, holds a Bachelors degree in Unified Childhood/Special Education from Keuka College. She lives in Geneva with her husband and daughter. She has worked as a Special Education teacher for students with special needs at Stepping Stones Learning Center in Irondequoit and for the Metropolitan Nashville (Tenn.) Public School System. She served on the Metro City Schools Executive Leadership team where she implemented school improvement plans. She currently is working toward a Masters of Clinical Psychology and Mental Health Counseling and is employed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as the Quality and Assurance Monitor with the Veterans and Military Crisis line. Her interest in serving on the school board is based on her belief that every child has the potential to succeed and should be afforded an equal right to a great education, in a safe and healthy environment.
The Geneva school board election and district budget vote will be May 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Street School Mini Gym in person. To vote in this election, residents of the district must be registered to vote by May 4 with the Ontario County Board of Elections — call (585) 396-4005 for info. Voter registration forms are available at the Geneva Public Library and the lobby of the Geneva Post Office, completed and mailed to the Ontario County Board of Elections. To register to vote online visit voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/MotorVoter (Must have a valid NYS driver’s license, Lerner permit or non-driver ID.)
Absentee ballots for those who will be absent from Ontario County on May 18 or who are unable to appear due to temporary or permanent illness or disability or risk of contracting COVID-19 can be applied for by calling the GCSD district clerk at (315) 781-0400, ext. 1101.
To watch the Candidates Forum, the public may join the Zoom meeting at the following link:
Meeting ID: 943 7594 8515
Questions for the School Board candidates must be submitted by email to the LWVG Voter Services Committee: choffmanlmt@rochester.rr.com on or before May1. The LWVG reserves the right to edit questions, to eliminate overly lengthy, duplicative, derogatory or inappropriate questions.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization, and neither supports, opposes, nor endorses candidates or political parties.