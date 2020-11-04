To the Editor:
Yes, all lives do matter, all human beings. Or even simply recognizing that all people possess an inherent dignity has concrete consequences for how people should treat one another and make decisions in politics, economics and social life. Race or color or nationality or religion should never matter.
Yes, we have witnessed in this country too many people being killed for no reason at all. Yes, they are arrested and presumed innocent until proven guilty. Now look at how many babies are murdered every day by abortions, and the government funds these clinics with millions of dollars for committing these murders, where these babies have no say whatever. Where is the justice?
Taxpayer dollars are being used for their crimes or murders, as I don't know what else you would call them. These millions of dollars that the federal government uses to fund this action, I am sure could certainly help in taking care of older people for their medicines or food, the hungry and needy and homeless in this country.
I don't understand the logic in all of this. Wake up America!
DAVE ROGERS
Seneca Falls