To the Editor:
Waterloo has an important election this week week on Tuesday, May 16, regarding the school budget and candidates for school board. Mike Shores, former Waterloo BOE president, wrote a very thoughtful and informative letter that outlines the need for fiscal responsibility. The three candidates being supported here follow that same mindset.
Jolynn Worden, Christopher Felice and Amber Amidon have all voiced vision and concern for the future of our children but also for community members. All have strongly supported a down-to-earth, back-to-basic focus on education while being mindful of the Waterloo community that fiscally supports our schools.
Village of Waterloo residents recently spoke clearly during the village election for trustees and mayor. The message was clear: stop the wasteful spending, do the jobs elected to but with a reasonable budget, and pay attention to what residents are saying.
Ms. Warden, a Seneca County Probation officer, stressed the need for better communication between administrators and parents, the need to look at student needs on an individual basis, and the need to be more fiscally responsible.
Mr. Felice, a Criminal Investigator/Police Officer, wants to ensure the safety and security of students, staff and buildings while requiring responsible spending practices.
Ms. Amidon, Chief Compliance Officer for Unity House, wants to ensure students have a fundamental education in reading, writing and math, while making fiscally sound decisions for the district.
Please be sure to vote for these committed community members who want the very best for Waterloo’s children, families and all residents!
TINA SULLIVAN
Waterloo