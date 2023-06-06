CANANDAIGUA – The Ontario County 4-H program has announced the recipient of its annual scholarship award is longtime 4-H member Mackenzie Lada. The Ontario County 4-H scholarship is awarded annually to a 4-Her who is a high school senior planning to attend college in the fall.
Lada, who attends Canandaigua Academy, has been a member of Ontario County 4-H for the past seven years. During her years in 4-H, she has participated in poultry, rabbit, and cavy project areas. She has shown each of the animals at county fairs very successfully.
Through her 4-H club, she also has participated in many hours of community service activities including decorating trees for the Granger Homestead, carving pumpkins for Ontario County Pathways, educating the public about animals and 4-H at Fun on the Farm, bake sales, and nursing home outreaches.
“She has been a wonderful teen leader in many areas of 4-H including being a member of Teen Council, leading a workshop for younger youth at our Holiday Fun Day,” said 4-H Resource Educator Sarah Wilhelm.
Lada plans to attend Alfred State College to study nursing.