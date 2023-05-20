GENEVA — The Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes board has announced this year’s Sharing the Light recipients.
The ceremony will be held June 13 in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, beginning at 5:30 pm.
“Every day, all across the Finger Lakes, people are working to make a significant difference in the lives of others,” CCFL Executive Director Frank Capozzi said. “This award provides an opportunity for us to take time to recognize their hard work, caring and compassionate spirits.”
This year’s Sharing the Light recipients:
• Brian Finnerty — A native of Geneva, he graduated from Geneva High School in 1996. He drove a school bus for Geneva schools for 15 years, and has been working at Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor for the past 28 years, owning it for the last 10. He has been a member of the Nester Hose Company for 25 years, including serving on the board of directors, and also serves on the Geneva school board.
• Bob Hegeman — A 1967 graduate of Pittsford Sutherland High School, he has lived in the Finger Lakes Region for 75 years. He worked construction for several years, building houses and apartment complexes, and also has worked for Wayne Disposal and Spring Valley Greenhouse. A member of St. Michael’s Church in Newark, where he is also on the Parish Council and has chaired the St. Michael’s Festival for 10 years, he is active in Family Promise of Wayne County, Habitat for Humanity and other community projects.
• Ellen Hughes — She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Waterloo and then ranked first in her Waterloo High School Class of 1968. She earned secondary degrees from SUNY Oswego and Nazareth and eventually became a teacher, teaching third grade at Border City School for a year and then Spanish for 26 years at Waterloo. She is a member of numerous boards and organizations, including the Waterloo school board, Literacy Volunteers, Trevor’s Backpack, and Waterloo Rotary where she is co-chair of the Fall Frolic and ExtravaCANza.
• Victor and Dolores Nelson — The Nelsons grew up in New Jersey, but have lived in the Finger Lakes Region for 26 years. Victor has been in the hospitality business for 40 years, working for Holiday Inn, Ramada, Wyndham, and others. Dolores worked at the Finger Lakes Times for seven years and has also worked in medical and accounting offices and as a home health aide. They are active members of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and both have been active board members for several community organizations and agencies.
• Eleanor Parker — She has lived in the Finger Lakes Region all her life and is a graduate of Dundee Central School, Geneva School of Practical Nursing, Baylor Medical Center, FLCC, and Empire State College. She has been a member and officer in a number of organizations, including the Benton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Yates County Fire Association Auxiliary, the Benton Methodist Church, and the American Cancer Society, and has volunteered in the Yates Christmas Program, the Hope Food Pantry, the Yates County Office of the Aging, and Rochester Area Multiple Sclerosis.
• Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson — A lifetime resident of the Finger Lakes Region, she has a doctorate in Educational Leadership with a minor in social justice and worked 25 years in the Juvenile Justice system, six years in healthcare and six years in higher education. She has been a member and held positions in the Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, the Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, the Auburn Human Rights Commission, and the Auburn school board.
Established in 1995, the Sharing the Light Award is presented annually to individuals from across the Finger Lakes area who dedicate their time and energies toward making the community a better place. The award incorporates a message from scripture that encourages individuals to share their talents with others.
The June 13 event is open to the public; however, tickets must be purchased in advance by June 4. Tickets cost $55 a person. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Rhonda Zettlemoyer at 315-789-2235, ext. 104, or go to catholiccharitiesfl.org.
Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes is a regional human service agency, providing direct services, advocacy and education to individual’s families and communities regardless of religious affiliation. Established in 1982 as a regional office of catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, CCFL provides services to Cayuga, Seneca, Ontario and Yates counties.