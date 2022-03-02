GENEVA — Joshua Peterson has fond memories of shopping at The Center of Concern Thrift Store with his grandmother as a child.
When her neighbor began volunteering there, he thought he would tag along.
That was in 2020. Since then, the Waterloo High School sophomore’s interest has blossomed into a passion.
While many of his fellow students relax during their downtime, he spends school breaks and his summers volunteering at the center on Avenue D. The facility, which includes the thrift store and a food pantry, serves many in the Geneva area (see a related Letter to the Editor on Page 6A). Since its beginning in 1972, it has provided assistance to individuals, households, and families in and around the city who have fallen upon hard times with no place else to turn.
Peterson said it was important to put his energy into that mission.
“I like the environment,” the 15-year-old said. “The sweetest people work there. It’s very welcoming, and I love helping out and doing what I can. “
He started in the center’s expansive food pantry that’s attached to the store, organizing and helping doing whatever he was asked. But, he said, he soon “outgrew it and wanted to do more.”
His grandmother, Freda Mumford, who lives in Geneva, said she was not surprised when Peterson looked to expand his participation. She said he “works real hard. He’s an energetic kid.”
So energetic, in fact, that he, along with some other volunteers, repainted the entire thrift shop when it was closed during the pandemic. And, when the store reopened, he used the skills he learned: running the cash register, helping customers, and sorting and pricing merchandise.
“Josh came to us with his friend, Vicki (Maldonado), one of our current volunteers,” said Cheryl Toor, the center’s director. “When we had to close during the pandemic, Josh could be found cleaning, painting or coming up with ideas to ‘pretty up’ the thrift store for its grand reopening several months later.”
Toor said Peterson has a talent for arranging merchandise to make it look nice, and he enjoys doing the seasonal displays, including decorating the store and pantry for the holidays.
Besides volunteering at the center, Peterson works part-time at Connie’s Diner in Waterloo, where he lives with his mother. In school, his main interest is the drama club.
“Right now, we’re doing ‘James and the Giant Peach,’ “ he said. “When we did ‘Newises,’ I had a lead part.”
He participates in a youth group at the Wellspring Fellowship in Penn Yan and had accompanied his mother and his grandmother to Rochester to distribute food to the homeless.
Peterson said he would like a career in medicine or doing something in a helping profession. He said he derives great joy from seeing the faces of people who shop at the store, getting what they need for a reasonable price.
Toor said although Peterson is young, he fits right in with the rest of the center’s many volunteers — they range from college students to senior citizens — because of his enthusiasm.
“He’s a great guy,” Toor said. “He’s very personable and aims to please. He’s been a nice addition to the many volunteers who keep us going every day.”