PHELPS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Board of Education approved the appointment of Daniel McAlpin as Midlakes Middle/High School principal.
The vote was unanimous.
“We are confident that his extensive experience, passion for education, and commitment to student success will greatly benefit our students, staff, and families,” said Nick Ganster, superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. “We are eager to work together and create an exceptional educational experience for all our students.”
The district worked with multiple stakeholder groups to begin an exhaustive search and interview process to replace current Principal Frank Bai-Rossi, who is leaving his position at the end of the academic year.
McAlpin brings a wealth of experience in educational administration to his new role at Midlakes. He previously served as the principal of Bloomfield Middle/High School and, prior to that, was assistant principal/Middle School coordinator at Bloomfield. Most recently, he served as the assistant principal at Gates Chili Middle School.
In addition to those administrative roles, McAlpin has an extensive background in teaching and mentoring. He worked as an English teacher and ELA instructional coach for the Geneva City School District and held the position of executive director of Human Resources in the Newark Central School District.
His educational qualifications include a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. John Fisher University and a certificate of advanced study from Canisius College. He earned his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo.
McAlpin, a Webster resident, is married with three children. He will assume duties as principal on July 1, and begin immersing himself in the Midlakes community and its educational mission in time to kick off the new academic year.
“I’m really excited to join this team and I’m really excited to join this community,” McAlpin told the Board of Education. “I really appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the school district. I look forward to working with all of you.”