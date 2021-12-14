PHELPS — Students in all grades at Midlakes schools are helping to feed several families over the holidays by collecting and distributing countless boxes of non-perishable food donations.
Midlakes students collected nearly 2,350 total items, including canned goods, boxed foods and more in November.
Midlakes High School’s National Honor Society collected and brought donations to the Phelps Community Food Cupboard and St. Felix’s Church in Clifton Springs. Middle/high school students collected 1,028 total items, with 226 of those donations by the sophomore class.
Meanwhile, Midlakes Elementary School took in about 1,300 food donations, including more than 70 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 25 boxes of cake, brownie, and cookie mix, 42 boxes of pasta, 40 jars of pasta sauce, and 122 cans of soup. Third-graders will get to “pie” Principal Chris Moyer Dec. 22 for collecting the most amount of food (226 total items).
All of the items collected at the elementary school will be distributed to local families throughout the holiday season.