KEUKA PARK — With physical and mental health needs spiking as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Keuka College has launched a new program that aims to educate students in fields that address pressing public health needs.
The School of Health and Human Services brings together academic programs focused on mental and physical health, social justice, and public safety — vital areas in responding to ongoing individual and societal challenges.
“It’s become increasingly apparent that professions touching on public health, personal wellness, and social well-being are not isolated disciplines but interrelated services,” said President Amy Storey. “Our School of Health and Human Services brings them together so students in all programs will benefit from the comprehensive and varied educational opportunities.”
That comprehensive strategy is needed as the nation confronts an unprecedented surge of mental health challenges:
• The number of adults experiencing depression has tripled during the pandemic, according to a Boston University study.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported “considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19,” such as anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
• Increases in drug and alcohol abuse, including a staggering 30% year-over-year increase in fatal drug overdoses nationwide in 2020.
Those challenges are reflected locally.
“It’s incredible, the number of people who are seeking assistance because of stress, anxiety, and adjustment disorders due to COVID-19,” said Associate Professor of Social Work and Division Chair Dr. Jason McKinney. He said the stressors come from all sides: financial, physical, emotional, and social.
To address them, the School of Health and Human Services brings together programs in the divisions of Applied Health and Wellness, Social Work, and Nursing.
“It is not enough for healthcare professionals, administrators, human service workers, or any others to function independently,” said Dr. Christopher Alterio, who will lead the school as its Founding Dean. “Needs are best met when people work together. That’s what the School of Health and Human Services will embody.”
The education is not only collaborative but, in keeping with Keuka’s traditional commitment to experiential learning, hands-on.
“We are involving students directly in practice opportunities right on campus,” said Alterio, who also serves as Professor of Occupational Therapy and Director of Disability Services at Keuka. “We will integrate these efforts with the ongoing programming of the Health and Counseling Center and we will have broader community outreach so that we can extend our impact to our local and regional community.”
That impact is already being felt. With the need for social workers spiking amid the pandemic, Keuka issued more bachelor’s degrees in Social Work than any other college or university in New York in 2019, and the second-most in the state in 2020.
Instruction will take place in newly renovated facilities, the recently completed Center for Health Innovation in Harrington Hall.
The first floor of Harrington has been designed as a simulated health system, including six labs with additional space for instruction. The upper two floors serve as residential space for students majoring in health-related professions like nursing, occupational therapy, and social work, creating a fully immersive living-learning environment. The renovations were funded entirely through private donations.
The new instructional space, which opened to students this fall, will help relieve a backlog of students hoping to earn degrees in health care while creating additional opportunities for students majoring in social work, occupational therapy, community health & wellness, health sciences, and criminal justice.
Keuka’s intention to build on its history of creating health care professionals is not only timely, it’s necessary.
“Even though I date back to the days of (Keuka president from 1983-96) Dr. (Arthur F.) Kirk, I continue to associate Keuka College with nursing and with health care,” said Wade Norwood, CEO of Common Ground Health, a Rochester-based community health planning institute. “Your reputation of creating health care professionals in the Finger Lakes that stay in the Finger Lakes or in New York is something that has an incredible return on investment.”
That return on investment can’t come quickly enough for Alterio.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to organize, develop, and promote our programs in new and creative ways — and to serve our students and to watch them go on to make a real difference in people’s lives,” he said. “There is no greater outcome that any educator could possibly wish for, and it all just happens to align perfectly with the mission and vision of our wonderful College.”