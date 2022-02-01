CORTLAND — The New York State Grange is soliciting applicants for its various scholarship opportunities.
All applications are due no later than April 15. Application forms are available at https://nysgrange.org/education-opportunities.
Here is a rundown of what’s available:
DeNise Scholarship Fund — Applicant will be entering an agriculture-related field. Those interested must be New York state residents, and provide proof of membership in the Grange, FFA or 4-H.
Susan W. Freestone Education Award — Candidates must have been members of a Junior Grange in New York state and currently be a member in good standing of a Subordinate (Community) Grange. The award is a $1,000 grant.
June Gill Nursing Scholarship — Up to two grants will be awarded to students pursuing a nursing degree. Candidates must be a member in good standing of a Subordinate (Community) Grange.
Applications for each of those scholarships should be mailed to New York State Grange, 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045.
In addition, the New York State Grange Cornell Fund is a scholarship granted through Cornell University based on financial need. Forward a letter of request to the aforementioned Cortland address no later than June 1.
For more information, call (607) 756-7553 or email nysgrange@nysgrange.org.