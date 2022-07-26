Newark High School musicians hold concert to benefit Wayne County Humane Society

From left, Felicity Brey (grade 10), Bailey Harris (9), and Sloane Peters (10).

 Submitted

NEWARK — The Humane Society of Wayne County received $442 in cash and over 600 items, including dog and cat food, treats, toys, cleaning supplies — and more — thanks to the Newark High School Music Department sponsoring a benefit concert May 19 in the high school auditorium.

