GENEVA — Three members of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Classes of 2024 share a special distinction — they are the most recent graduates of Geneva High School to be awarded scholarships from Geneva Scholarship Associates.
The students — Henry Loudon, Makayla McCormick and Kaya Parara — join 12 additional GSA scholars currently enrolled at the Colleges. Parara is the first recipient of the Dr. Timothy J. Ryan Annual GSA Scholarship, a gift of Dr. Timothy J. Ryan ’72. A retired local physician, Ryan was a member of the first class of GSA scholars and established the scholarship that bears his name in 2019.
“We are proud to support these four outstanding students as they pursue their education at the Colleges. Geneva Scholarship Associates is a shining example of the great partnership between HWS and the Geneva community,” said GSA President Robert Sollene.
HWS President Joyce P. Jacobsen commends the new students.
“We are delighted to welcome Henry, Makayla and Kaya to the Colleges. For more than two generations, GSA scholars have enriched our campus and have gone on to contribute to Geneva and many other communities where they live and work,” she said. “I am grateful for the generosity of the loyal donors who have made this such a successful program.”
Also a member of the Geneva Chapter of the National Honor Society, Loudon participated in the Interact Club, varsity cross country, basketball and high school mentoring program.
A talented trumpet player, McCormick was a member of the concert band, Geneva Heroes and the Geneva High School Green Club. She volunteers at Happy Tails animal rescue.
Parara was a member of the soccer and basketball teams, and served as a youth coach for basketball clinics at the YMCA.
Since its founding in 1968, GSA and the Colleges have awarded $2 million in scholarships to more than 210 graduates of Geneva schools to support their enrollment at HWS. This unique partnership began when then-HWS President Albert E. Holland partnered with local business owners to create a community-driven organization to provide endowed scholarship support for academically and financially deserving Geneva students to attend Hobart and William Smith.
For more than 50 years, the scholarship fund has grown dramatically through the annual financial support of thousands of individuals and businesses as well as the generosity of individuals who have endowed GSA scholarships.