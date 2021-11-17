GENEVA — The latest recipients of the Geneva Scholarship Associates fund are beginning to explore a variety of academic fields and interests during their first semester.
With interests spanning art history, economics and entrepreneurial studies, three Geneva High School graduates — the latest recipients of GSA scholarships — are engaging with campus during their first semester. They join 10 additional GSA scholars currently enrolled at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Continuing her passion for art that began in high school, Audrie Fazio plans to major in studio art or art history and says her favorite part of campus is definitely the Houghton House Estate, where she has been exploring the Katherine D. Elliott Studio Art Center, Davis Gallery and the Goldstein Family Carriage House. In the classroom, she’s taking the First Year Seminar “Monkeys, Morality and the Mind” with Associate Professor of Philosophy Greg Frost-Arnold and is interested in joining Arts and Design Collective and Day of Service activities. At Geneva High, she was a member of band, Drama Club, Art Club, Green Club and Rotary Interact.
As a member of the Hobart cross country team, Jaheim Jackson has transitioned well from the Panthers to the Statesmen. He posted his fastest 8-kilometer time of the cross country season during the CCOC Championships at Seneca Lake State Park. In the classroom, his interest is in economics, and he is enjoying his service-learning class “Economics of Caring” with Professor of Economics William Waller that bolsters his belief in volunteerism. He also participated in Day of Service activities offered through the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning. At Geneva High, Jackson volunteered at the Geneva Community Center and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After attending Finger Lakes Community College for a year, Laila Taylor transferred to HWS. She anticipates building a major in media and society with a minor in entrepreneurial studies and says her favorite part about campus so far is “Introduction to Global Television” with Associate Professor of Media and Society Lisa Patti. She also has enjoyed exploring study abroad opportunities offered through the Center for Global Education and hopes to join the Mindfulness Club and CAB. At Geneva High, she was a member of the National Honor Society and was involved with Geneva Heroes, Rotary Interact and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Her sisters, Sarah and Katie, also were GSA Scholars.
“We are delighted to welcome Audrie, Jaheim and Laila to the Colleges,” HWS President Joyce Jacobsen said “For more than two generations, GSA scholars have enriched our campus and have gone on to contribute to Geneva and many other communities where they live and work. I am grateful for the generosity of the loyal donors who have made this such a successful program.”
“We are proud to support these three outstanding students as they pursue their education at the Colleges,” added Rob Sollenne, president of the GSA board. “Geneva Scholarship Associates is a shining example of the great partnership between HWS and the Geneva community.”
Since its founding in 1968, GSA and the Colleges have awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 220 graduates of Geneva schools to support their enrollment at HWS. The unique partnership began when then-HWS President Albert E. Holland partnered with local business owners to create a community-driven organization to provide endowed scholarship support for academically and financially deserving Geneva students to attend HWS. The scholarship fund has grown dramatically through the annual financial support of thousands of individuals and businesses as well as the generosity of individuals who have endowed GSA scholarships.