PHELPS — The Midlakes’ Graduate of Distinction Committee is seeking nominations to honor alumni of Midlakes High School for achieving outstanding professional or civic accomplishments.
The committee, which is made up of students, along with school and community members, seeks nominations for its 2023 honorees, as well as addition members of the community interested in assisting the committee.
Nominees are due to the committee by Jan. 16 and can be completed by downloading and mailing a paper form found at Midlakes.org/GradsofDistinction.
Honorees will be invited to campus for tours and to share their experiences with students in addition to a reception at Warfield’s. A plaque with the accomplishments on each honoree will be posted at school with information on the induction shared with the school community.
Individuals are eligible for induction into the Graduates of Distinction 15 years after graduating from Midlakes High School. The committee considers educational and professional achievements; honors, awards, and professional affiliations; civic or community involvement; military service, and other factors for induction.
Questions regarding serving on the committee and nominations for the 2023 program can be mailed to the Graduates of Distinction Committee, c/o District Office, 1490 Route 488, Clifton Springs, NY 14432, or emailed to gradsofdistinction@midlakes.org.