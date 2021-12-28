LYONS — A 1985 Lyons High School graduate returned to her alma mater and wound up working 35 years there.
It’s a tenure that will end next month.
District Clerk and Secretary to the Superintendent Wendy Odit will work her final day at Lyons Jan. 28.
“It does not feel like it’s been 35 years,” Odit said in a press release. “Everybody’s been wonderful. I’ve loved the staff, especially here in the district office. I’ve made lifelong friends because of this career.”
“Wendy has been a huge part of the district for the last 35 years,” Lyons Superintendent of Schools Matt Barr said. “She has always been kind and helpful, and we’re so thankful for her many years of dedication and hard work. We will miss her, and we wish her all the best in the next chapter.”
Odit began her career at Lyons as a substitute secretary in the guidance office. She accepted a full-time position a short time later and remained there for 15 years before moving into the superintendent’s office.
“Every person associated with the district, students, parents, and staff, has benefited from her work,” said John Morrissey, a longtime school counselor. “She has always demonstrated exceptional knowledge, skills and commitment, both to the Lyons school district and the larger Lyons community. She leaves a legacy of service and devotion to the district that is unmatched.”
Odit, a Lyons native, said she would like to work with the children at the elementary school. She plans to spend more time with her nieces and nephews, and had vacations with her sister-in-law and her sisters on her 2022 calendar.
“I love this small town,” Odit said. “It takes a village to raise a child, and I think you get that experience in Lyons.”