In order to defend against “hurricane force financial headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Keuka College announced the discontinuation of six academic programs prior to the advent of the 2020-21 academic year.
This news came as a shock to faculty members who were not included in discontinuation decisions, a clear violation of the shared governance model the college follows. The faculty handbook, which is contractual, states that the decision to formally discontinue a program or department of instruction is primarily made by the faculty as a whole.
Although not publicly announced, the administration further demonstrated its lack of reverence for agreed-upon operating procedures by internally revealing that 12-15 faculty members, most of them tenured, had also been discontinued — fired, that is — without cause.
Based on years of evaluations of teaching ability, service, and professional contributions, tenured faculty have earned — not been given — an indefinite appointment and can be terminated only for cause or extraordinary circumstances, such as financial exigency (this is stated in the contractual faculty handbook). Financial exigency is a formal declaration that finances are so severe that the college is in jeopardy of closing.
Once financial exigency is declared, the faculty handbook indicates how the college is to operate. This includes consulting with faculty about which programs to close, which faculty to retain, and notifying faculty if they are going to be terminated. Tenure is of such importance because, according to the handbook, a faculty member with tenure will not be terminated in favor of retaining a faculty member without tenure. The handbook also states: “Before the administration issues notice to a faculty member of its intention to terminate an appointment because of formal discontinuance of a program or department of instruction, the institution will make every effort to place the faculty member concerned in another suitable position.”
Keuka College markets itself under the tagline Believe in What We Can Do Together.
Really?
Keuka College did not notify faculty of intentions to terminate appointments, nor has the college declared financial exigency, which would be of obvious concern to potential students and parents. They have not demonstrated financial exigency nor provided evidence of dire financial straits. They have not followed severance procedures. They have not followed their own rules.
Instead, the Keuka College Board of Trustees and administration decided that the financial situation was so poor they were waiving the faculty handbook, including (and especially) those sections pertinent to tenure and seniority. This action, presumably, gave them the flexibility to close academic programs and terminate appointments without consulting those who hold knowledge of such programs and student concerns the closest: faculty, especially those with tenure. The financial situation was not severe enough, apparently, to prevent the college from hiring a new administrator immediately after faculty were fired.
Faculty members are often the first people a student will seek out to discuss academic, financial, and emotional challenges because of the mutual trust and respect cultivated among faculty and students. This is not to minimize the tremendous rapport staff have with students, and it should be noted that Keuka College initiated a similar course of reduction action against staff, especially senior staff, some five years ago — long before the pandemic. Actions against faculty are a continuation of these behaviors.
Keuka College’s actions, as well as similar unilateral ones taken by some other colleges across the country under the cover of COVID-19, have led the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) to launch an investigation.
In a statement, the AAUP said its values “have been undermined. The COVID-19 pandemic should not become the occasion for administrations to circumvent widely accepted principles of academic governance, as some faculty members have reported has happened at their institutions. The imperative that affected faculties be consulted and assume a meaningful role in making critical judgments reflects more than the values of collegiality; given the centrality of university faculties in the mission of their institutions, their meaningful involvement in reviewing and approving measures that vitally affect the welfare of the institution (as well as their own) becomes truly essential.”
It is not clear how or why thousands of other colleges and universities across the country were able to respect faculty governance agreements in the face of COVID-19 and Keuka College could not or would not. The leadership team at Keuka has not inspired feelings of empathy and sacrifice toward common goals now, in the presence of COVID-19, nor before this pandemic. Instead, they have modeled an antagonistic, unilateral approach to leading and overseen tremendous staff and faculty turnover. Condemnation of this approach by professional organizations like the AAUP, Keuka College’s own faculty and, ultimately, tuition-paying students will leave longer-lasting, negative consequences much greater than those of any pandemic.