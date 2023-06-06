PENN YAN — Members of the Penn Yan Action Coalition are thanking everyone who attended, participated in, or registered for any of their four Community Read sessions this year. The Coalition also is pleased the Penn Yan Public Library continues to choose to partner with the group to explore these important topics.
Anyone who missed the recordings of the final two sessions or who wishes to watch them again, can find them on YouTube:
• Penn Yan Action Coalition Community Read 2023: Asian Immigrant and Asian-American Lives & Stories 3.
• Penn Yan Action Coalition Community Read 2023: Asian Immigrant and Asian-American Lives & Stories IV.
Other videos can also be found on the library’s YouTube channel.
The stats for 2023 Community Read, including total live attendance and recording views, was 175.
This year’s Read focused on the theme of belonging/Asian American immigrant experience with the books “Beautiful Country: a Memoir of an Undocumented Childhood” by Qian Julie Wang and “Go Back to Where You Came From: and Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American” by Wajahat Ali.
With any questions or comments about this year’s events, or suggestions for future Community Read books or other activities, contact the Coalition at pyactioncoalition@gmail.com.