PENN YAN — Penn Yan’s first Community Read got off to a great start March 6 as over two dozen community members showed up to discuss Francisco Cantú’s best seller “The Line Becomes a River” at the Penn Yan Public Library.
If you did not get a chance to take part, it’s still not too late to attend one or more of the book talks. They are scheduled to be held every Friday in March at 6 p.m., though that could change because of the coronavirus.
For those reading the book but not participating in the book talks, but who would like the discussion questions, copies of suggested questions are available at Longs’ Cards and Books, the Penn Yan Public Library, and Literacy Volunteers on Elm Street.
For those who haven’t gotten a copy of the book yet, they can be picked up at Longs but organizers are saying don’t wait, the books are going fast. Longs already has sold out twice.
Be sure to check out one of the Community Read displays at Longs, the Penn Yan Public Library or Literacy Volunteers on Elm Street.
Also check out the group’s Facebook page — Penn Yan Action Coalition — for news and updates. If activities have to be changed because of the coronavirus, they will be posted on Facebook and as many places as possible.
For more information about the Read or with any other question, contact the Penn Yan Action Coalition by emailing edandmickey@gmail.com.