KEUKA PARK — David Pak Yue Leon was named Keuka College 2023 Professor of the Year at the college’s year-end faculty meeting in May.
Leon, assistant professor of political science, joined Keuka in 2015. He was cited for his depth of knowledge and the diversity of subject matter he brings to the classroom. While he specializes in international relations, Leon’s expertise extends to political philosophy, Asian politics, modern East Asian and European history, and American governmental operations.
His courses are noted for blending a traditional approach — lectures and discussion — with real-world applications.
Along with his classroom dedication, Leon is an active scholar who frequently publishes peer-reviewed articles.
“Dr. Leon is dedicated to the College, inspires his students, and maintains an active research and writing agenda,” said colleague and Professor of History Christopher J. Leahy. “All of which embody the very best of what it means — or should mean — to be a professor at a small liberal-arts college.”
Additionally, Adjunct Instructor of Art Dee Westfall was named Adjunct Professor of the Year.
She joined the college six years ago and has become known for her commitment to students and the supportive classroom environment she cultivates. Students describe her as an “absolutely incredible” instructor who is always willing to help if they run into challenges.
An artist in her own right, Westfall frequently takes on additional responsibilities, including hosting Field Period internships and representing Keuka on campus during events for prospective students.
“Dee’s deep commitment to our current and potential students is evident and strengthens our Division and College,” said Jennie Joiner, chair of the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Keuka also honored a trio of retired instructors with emeritus status.
Professor of Education Debra Dyer, Professor of Chemistry Tom Carroll, and Professor of Nursing Patricia Mattingly received the distinction.
Professor Emerita of Management Ann Tuttle was acknowledged for her work as interim chair of the Division of Business and Management during the 2022-23 academic year.