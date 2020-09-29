NEWARK — The Col. William Prescott chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution has announced its American History Award Winners for 2020.
The award is given to graduating seniors in Wayne County school districts who attained the highest average in American history during their high school years.
The 2020 recipients (in alphabetical order):
• Chase Ayotte, Sodus.
• Jack Bastian, Clyde-Savannah.
• Austin Brown, Williamson.
• Skylar P. Fox, North Rose-Wolcott.
• Mathew Gentile, Wayne Central.
• Alyssa Gibbs, Lyons.
• Brynn Grandusky, Palmyra-Macedon.
• Drew Holahan, Marion.
• Amber Page, Red Creek.
• Daniel Stojanovski, Gananda.
• Katarina Voss, Palmyra-Macedon.
• Kayla Williams, Newark.
DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization. Membership is open to any woman 18 and older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.