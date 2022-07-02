If there is a more exciting day in a young person’s life than the day they graduate from high school, I don’t think I know what it is.
There are other important days, for sure — when you aced that big test, when you scored the winning goal in the sectional finals, when you got that college acceptance letter, when your crush finally said yes to a date. And naturally, there will be other landmark days ahead … a wedding day perhaps, the birth of children, maybe the day you land that great job.
But for pure excitement — possibly tempered by a bit of natural anxiety — there’s nothing quite as special as High School Graduation Day when we all celebrate our first major accomplishment as an adult and can say, “I did it!”
According to some figures I found online, America’s 27,000 or so public and private high schools graduate about 3.7 million students every year. The graduation rate is about 85% these days, the highest that it’s ever been. This “Pub Chat,” however, is not meant to debate the merits of the American educational system; rather, it is to celebrate the Class of 2022.
To commemorate the graduation season in our footprint, the Finger Lakes Times has produced a special 32-page section that you will find in today’s paper, “Graduation 2022.” Thanks to the heroic efforts of Managing Editor Alan Brignall (Waterloo High School, Class of 1985), with a cover design by Chief Photographer Spencer Tulis (Suffield Academy, Connecticut, Class of 1974) and the cooperation of area school districts, this supplement pays tribute to all the graduates from 20 high schools in Ontario, Yates, Wayne and Seneca counties.
For years, our graduation section basically contained a few feature photographs from each graduation ceremony, along with listings of graduates from all the schools. In 2020, we changed things up and decided to go with a “yearbook” type of model, featuring portraits of all the graduating seniors from the 17 public high schools, along with private schools Emmanuel Baptist, East Palmyra Christian and Finger Lakes Christian. The thinking was to give each and every hard-working grad his or her due with a photo and to create a keepsake to look back on years later of all the students’ classmates, not just from their particular schools but from the entire region.
And when I called Alan’s efforts heroic, consider that there are nearly 1,500 photos in the graduation section. Any idea how long it takes to sharpen up 1,500 pictures using Adobe Photoshop? I’d say you could ask Al, but be ready in case he wants to throw something at you. Seriously, he worked on prepping those photos for about a month.
Then, after Advertising Operations Coordinator Danielle Hagerman (Newark High School, Class of 2000) created the layout of the section’s 32 pages, working those photos around the congratulatory ads sold by our advertising staff led by Director Beth Kesel (Canandaigua Academy, Class of 1978), Alan put it all together — and yours truly (C.W. Baker High School, Baldwinsville, Class of 1978) was the chief proofreader.
As you may or may not be able to tell by that rundown, it was quite an undertaking. But also, after seeing the finished product, quite a rewarding one for us. We hope you agree.
So now, with one major hurdle completed, what lies ahead for the Finger Lakes’ High School Class of 2022? A recent story on thehill.com referenced a nationwide online survey of 28,240 high school seniors, 74% of whom said that they want to go to college, although nearly 1 in 3 said their post-high school plans have changed since the pandemic. One girl wrote: “Before the pandemic, I was very excited to go to college and have a full on career. Now I don’t know what to do with my life. It scares me.”
I get that. Life offered enough challenges as it was before covid; now, in just 2½ short — but excruciatingly long — years, it’s even more difficult.
However, to all members of the high school Class of 2022, whether you are going on to college, or maybe directly to work or to learn a trade, or into the service, or possibly just going to take some time off before figuring out exactly which path to take, everyone at the Finger Lakes Times wishes you health, happiness and much good fortune in all your future endeavors. Great job!