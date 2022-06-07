PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Action Coalition is reminding area residents of the third annual community read, which is being held this month.
The selection is “Dancing in the Mosque: An Afghan Mother’s Letter to Her Son,” by Homeira Qaderi.
Co-sponsored by Penn Yan Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates, there will be three virtual events throughout June in conjunction with the Community Read.
On June 10, a group discussion of the book’s events and themes will be held (even if you’re still reading the book, you’re welcome to join the discussion).
On June 17, the groups welcome Qaderi herself to discuss her life and work.
And, on June 24, representatives from Saint’s Place, a Rochester-based volunteer organization dedicated to “welcoming the stranger,” will talk about their work supporting newly arrived refugees, and will introduce a group of Afghan women to share their stories of leaving home and resettling in our area.
The Zoom sessions all begin at 3 p.m.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/pyread22 and enter your name and email address. Or, call the library at (315) 536-6114. Informational displays are in place at the library at 214 Main St. and at Literacy Volunteers at 117 E. Elm St., where community members can find a list of reflection questions and further reading suggestions.
Copies of “Dancing in the Mosque” are available at a special discount from Longs’ Cards and Books in Penn Yan.
Members of the PYAC are looking forward to exploring this text together and to fostering a greater understanding of Afghan refugees’ experiences.