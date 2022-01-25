SODUS — Reliant Credit Union helped Wayne County students by donating dozens of pairs of sneakers in recent weeks.
In November, the Sodus-based credit union donated 79 pairs of sneakers to North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School students.
Earlier this month, Reliant gave another 70 pairs of sneakers to Sodus Elementary School students.
The donations are part of a community effort Reliant created called Feet Forward, through which the credit union partners with area schools and organizations to provide quality sneakers to kids who need them.
Reliant collaborated with Jonathan Griffiths, owner of Rochester Running Co., who helped facilitate the credit union’s purchase of an array of high-quality sneakers.
“Reliant is proud to continue our Feet Forward program for the fifth year in a row,” Reliant President and CEO Pamela Heald said. “Physical and mental wellness are so important, especially right now, and we’re glad to be able to do our part to help. Each pair of sneakers we donate is a step forward for a child who will lead and shape our future.”
Since Reliant started Feet Forward in 2017, the credit union has donated 1,564 pairs of sneakers.
“We are so grateful for the generosity and community partnership with Reliant Credit Union,” NR-W Elementary School Principal Christie Graves said. “The donation of over 70 pairs of brand-new shoes for our elementary students comes at a time that allows us to continue to support the physical and emotional well-being of our families.”
“The students at Sodus Elementary will definitely benefit from this wonderful donation,” added Sodus Elementary School Principal Mike Sereno.