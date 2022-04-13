U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced his office is now accepting entries from high school students residing in New York’s 24th Congressional District for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition. This nationwide competition is sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“I’m excited to announce that my office is now accepting submissions from young artists in Central New York for this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. Katko. “The winning piece will be hung up in the U.S. Capitol for one year. This is an amazing opportunity for visitors from across the country and world to see firsthand the impressive artistic talent we have in Central New York. I encourage all interested local high schoolers to check out my website for guidelines.”

Guidelines for artwork can be found below:

