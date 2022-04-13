U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced his office is now accepting entries from high school students residing in New York’s 24th Congressional District for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition. This nationwide competition is sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“I’m excited to announce that my office is now accepting submissions from young artists in Central New York for this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. Katko. “The winning piece will be hung up in the U.S. Capitol for one year. This is an amazing opportunity for visitors from across the country and world to see firsthand the impressive artistic talent we have in Central New York. I encourage all interested local high schoolers to check out my website for guidelines.”
Guidelines for artwork can be found below:
- Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. If you are a student or a teacher, and would like to learn more about the rules and what kind art work is accepted, https://katko.house.gov/sites/katko.house.gov/files/2022%20Rules%20for%20Students%20and%20Teachers.pdf.
- Accepted artwork includes paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor), drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers), collage (must be two dimensional), prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, and photography.
- Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to one of Rep. Katko’s district offices by May 2, 2022. https://katko.house.gov/sites/katko.house.gov/files/2022_Student_Release_Form_Fillable.pdf
- Additional information regarding the Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition can be found at https://katko.house.gov/sites/katko.house.gov/file/Congressional%20Art%20Competition%202022.pdf.