The books are lined on tables for perusing; jigsaw puzzles are piled in the back of the room; and CDs and DVDs are in place, ready for purchase.
“It was time,” Clyde-Savannah Library Director Elizabeth Bowlby said about the library’s first book sale since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “With the vaccines and the nicer weather, and I think people are now used to the masks and the social distancing. Our goal is to put these books in the hands of readers.”
With its sale that runs now through Saturday, Clyde-Savannah is the first of many local libraries to resume book sales, a source of extra revenue as well as a way for avid readers to fill their own bookshelves. All four area counties have libraries that will be hosting sales in the coming months.
Clyde-Savannah charges a dollar for five paperbacks, $1 for a hardcover and if the book is brand new, it will be $2. Most sales charge slightly more for paperbacks, but all keep their prices low, particularly when it comes to children’s books. Prices there are usually either a quarter or 50 cents.
But the money adds up. Depending on their size, book sales, whether they are held by a friends’ group or the library itself, can generate from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. They also provide the community with a good, cheap source of reading material and related items.
The Foundation for the Geneva Public Library returns with its first full-scale book sale since COVID-19 June 6-11. The foundation had some books for sale on the second story balcony in past months, but Library Director Chris Finger said that there has been “a glut of donations and dwindling room to store them.” He said that the comfort level of staff and foundation volunteers who run the library’s book sales has increased, with the advent of the vaccine, making it easier to schedule a sale.
In past years, the foundation has raised enough money through its sales to help with projects and to purchase new materials. He said the long-term goal of the foundation is to sustain the funding for library’s endowment to offset a tax increase.
Librarians in Seneca County decided to bring their sales back in a big way. On Sept. 18, all five of the libraries will be on the Book Sale Trail, with their sales held on the same day during library hours.
Cyndi Park-Sheils, executive director of the Waterloo Public Library, said the event is generating a lot of excitement in the library community. She expects her library to begin collecting books for the sale in June. There hasn’t been a book sale that she knows of in Seneca County since the Seneca Falls Historical Society held one this past fall, under a tent on its lawn.
Jenny Burnett, director of the Seneca Falls Library, said the Book Sale Trail is a great idea and will be sure to attract the attention of many dedicated bibliophiles.
Clifton Springs Library was the only library in the area that had a sale during the pandemic. Its next sale is set for June 3-5.
“We ran a modified sale last summer because we had so many books to get rid of,” said Library Director Phil Trautman, who noted that patrons were supportive and encouraging. “We limited the number of people in the room. Everyone wore masks and we had hand sanitizer, the same things we are going to do this time around.”
Palmyra Community Library will have a “giant” book sale tentatively set for Sept. 14, said Patricia Baynes, the library’s director. She said because of the pandemic, the library has missed holding three book sales, but never stopped taking donations.
The Friends of the Library will run the sale in the library’s large basement, which will allow for social distancing, but even so, Baynes predicted the sale was “going to be crazy.”
“We have a lot of books,” she said. “People have been home, so they have been de-cluttering. We’ve been lucky because we have a volunteer who comes in to sort the books.”
Each sale typically raises between $1,500 and $2,000 for the friends’ group, which in recent years has paid for programming and library equipment and covered the cost to digitize its collection of family photos.
Melissa Correia, director of the Newark Public Library, is looking to hold a sale in late August but does not yet have a date set. The library’s sales are usually held on the lower level, and there just isn’t enough space to do it safely, she said.
“We have been really struggling with this because everyone has books to donate,” Correia said. “And we just have a small closet for storage, but we don’t like to turn anyone away.”
Wood Library in Canandaigua isn’t soliciting donations either. Executive Director Jenny Goodemote is hoping to have a book sale in June with materials that have previously been donated. She doesn’t have a date set yet because she is working to find enough volunteers to run it. Wood Library usually holds two large sales a year; the last one was in the fall of 2019.
There’s no sale in sight for the Phelps Library and STEAM Lab Makerspace, said Director Daniel Bish. Donations aren’t being accepted. He said the library is trying to maintain as safe a space as possible for its patrons. Staff are planning an inventory and weeding and if that generates enough material, there could be a sale later on.
The Penn Yan Library is offering a series of mini-sales on the lawn, weather permitting, every Friday in June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The material for sale will be different each day, Donations, which are still being taken, have been flooding in, said Sue McGiill, who is coordinating the effort. People who have been home because of the pandemic are cleaning out their collections and sharing the wealth.
“There are long lines of library supporters who are waiting for these sales,” McGill said.