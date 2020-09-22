NEWARK — When Newark High School reopened Sept. 10, several seniors who drive to school had personalized, designated parking spots awaiting them in the student parking lots off Red Fox Lane.
That’s because they painted them.
Assistant Principal intern Tiffany Cohrs said the senior parking privilege was expanded this year to include any Class of 2021 members with valid driver’s licenses who obtained a parking permit and had sketches of their artwork for their parking spaces approved.
Tyhiera Streeter and Brooke Salerno are two of them.
On a recent warm, sunny morning, they were busy painting — first Streeter’s space, then Salerno’s.
“I like these because it gives each senior a way to express themselves,’’ Streeter said.
“It’s fun,’’ chimed in Salerno. “It’s our senior year.”
In an earlier letter inviting seniors to participate, Cohrs outlined the parking space parameters.
“Think of your space as a T-shirt you would wear to school,” the letter stated. “Your parking spot must meet dress code approval. Keep it classy! Any design associated with gangs, advertising drugs, alcohol, violence, obscene slogans, innuendo/code speak, handicap symbols or symbols that may cause confusion or promote illegal activities will not be allowed or approved. You may include your name, jersey number, instrument you play, your hobby, famous quotes or slogans and anything unique to you that meets administrative approval. Make it fun!”
That they did, following painting requirements that were outlined by Cohrs as well. Only water-based exterior latex paint was allowed, and students needed to leave an approximately 4-inch, unpainted border between the parking space lines and the paint in their parking spot.
Students also had to supply their own paint.
“This will be a fun activity for families to help with and we hope to make this a great memorable tradition for all seniors for years to follow,” Cohrs wrote.
As part of the privilege, seniors are being required to paint over their space with black paint at the end of the school year.