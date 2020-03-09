KEUKA PARK — Sister Helen Prejean, the human rights proponent whose efforts to abolish capital punishment were dramatized in the film “Dead Man Walking,” will deliver Keuka College’s 32nd annual Carl and Fanny Fribolin President’s Forum Lecture.
The event will be held on Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m. in the College’s Norton Chapel It is free and open to the public.
Sister Helen will then deliver the Invocation during Keuka’s inauguration of President Amy Storey on Friday, May 1.
“Sister Helen is a paragon of human rights and a role model for women everywhere,” said Storey, the 20th person and third woman to lead the institution. “She has long been a determined and persuasive voice for positive change and it will be an honor to have her on campus.”
Keuka faculty are incorporating the writings of Sister Helen into their curricula to promote college-wide conversation up to and as part of the Fribolin Lecture, which will again take the form of a fireside chat with President Storey. The president’s forum this year is sponsored in part by Keuka trustee and social justice advocate Anne Barden Waasdorp.
Sister Helen, who joined the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1957, is known the world over for her work in opposition to the death penalty. She has been instrumental in sparking national dialogue on capital punishment and in shaping the Catholic Church’s position against all executions. And she has been a vocal advocate of diversity and inclusion — tenets also espoused by recent Fribolin lecturers Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum and Eboo Patel.
Sister Helen is the author of three books: “River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey;” “The Death of Innocents: An Eyewitness Account of Wrongful Executions;” and “Dead Man Walking.” A 1995 movie based on the latter featured Susan Sarandon portraying Sister Helen, a role for which Sarandon won the Academy Award for best actress.
Keuka’s inauguration for President Storey will take place on May 1, at 3 p.m. in the Norton Chapel. The day’s events also will include a student luncheon at noon and a gala reception at 7 p.m. at the college’s JMW Recreation & Athletics Center.
For information on attending the inauguration, visit keuka.edu/inauguration or call (315) 279-5262.