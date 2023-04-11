OVID — The Theatre Association of NYS recognized the South Seneca Falcon Players production of “Letters to Daddy” recently.
The Falcon Players received the following awards:
• Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to the Cast.
• Meritorious Achievement in Choreography to Chad Eastman.
• Meritorious Achievement in Direction to Tina Bauder.
TANYS’ mission is to foster the contribution of theater to the lives of the citizens of New York state; promote high standards of theater practice through education and example; and encourage exchanges of information and knowledge through people-to-people and theater-to-theater exchanges. It serves all types of nonprofessional companies, including secondary schools, colleges, and community theater.
Awards are given for noteworthy achievement and are the same standards, whether a production is mounted by a community, college, or high school group.
The award categories are:
• Meritorious Achievement — Advanced theatrical skill noted.
• Excellence — Theatrical skill base not routinely noted in non-professional theater.
•Outstanding Achievement — Theatrical skill base rarely seen in non-professional theater.
Many of the school’s alumni theater students and entire production teams have been recipients of awards from TANYS over the years.
“We are most excited about our award for Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to the Cast of Letters to Daddy,” Bauder said. “A strong ensemble is filled with actors who play well defined individual characters telling a story together. An ensemble award recognizes the importance of every actor in the story. This was a very young and inexperienced cast going into rehearsals this season.
“It took a lot of love, patience and determined adult and student roll modeling and leadership to make this production such a success. These awards speak to the heart and determination of the cast and the directors to show up every day with a positive attitude; to work through the tough stuff; to be vulnerable; to never give up; to work together to create something beautiful that we hope will continue to bring people together in discussion and actions long after the lights have dimmed on the stage.”
Bauder noted that the Falcon Players wanted to thank everyone who helped support “Letters to Daddy,” with a special thank you to all of the community businesses and organizations whose donations helped make the production a great experience for everyone involved.