ROCHESTER — The state Education Department approved Eastman School of Music’s Master of Arts in Music Leadership degree program for full online delivery late this summer. The state also approved this degree to fulfill the requirement for K-12 Music Teachers to move from initial certification in music to permanent certification.
All required Music Leadership courses will be taught online and can be accessed from anywhere. In addition, select elective courses will be available online from several departments, including secondary lessons.
Music educators in New York state receive initial certification to teach in public schools, but within five years they must move from initial to permanent certification. With approval from the state, the Master of Arts in Music Leadership degree program will now lead to permanent certification.
The online delivery and option for part-time study also provides optimal flexibility for in-service music educators to achieve their permanent coursework.
Students have the option to study in Rochester if they wish to be on-campus and participate in the full range of elective courses offered. Students also may apply for a combined degree with Eastman and the Simon School of Business, earning both the Master of Arts in Music Leadership and an MBA.
For a full course description, including costs, materials, schedule and more, visit: https://iml.esm.rochester.edu/master-of-arts-in-music-leadership/