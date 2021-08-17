KEUKA PARK — Denise Battles, president of SUNY Geneseo, announced last week that Keuka College Associate Provost Dr. Tim Sellers, a 2021-22 American Council on Education Fellow, will spend the 2021-22 academic year on the Geneseo campus.
“Selection as a host institution is a sign of the outstanding reputation and commitment to excellence at SUNY Geneseo,” said Sherri Lind Hughes, director of the ACE Fellows Program and a 2002-03 Fellow. “An ACE Fellow chooses an institution not only for its rigorous academic environment, high-quality efforts to educate students, but also its strong desire to invest in the future of higher education senior leadership as well.”
Established in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program is designed to strengthen institutional and leadership capacity in American higher education by identifying and preparing faculty and staff for senior positions in college and university administration. Fifty-two Fellows, nominated by the senior administration of their institutions, will comprise the 2021-22 cohort at colleges and universities across the nation.
Nearly 2,000 higher education leaders have participated in the ACE Fellows Program over the past five decades, with more than 80 percent of Fellows having served as senior leaders of colleges and universities.
“It’s truly an honor to be included in a program as extensive and transformational as the ACE Fellows,” said Sellers, who is also a professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences at Keuka. “Especially now, with the many new challenges colleges are being forced to navigate, the experiences and training afforded by the fellowship will prove extremely valuable.”
Sellers is the founder and director of the Center for Aquatic Research at Keuka and a science advisor for the Keuka Lake Association. He earned a B.A. in Environmental Science from the University of Colorado, and an M.S. in Biology and a Ph.D. in Environmental Biology from the University of Louisville. He was also a post-doctoral fellow in Oceanography at Texas A&M University.
Sellers joined Keuka in 2002 and has conducted aquatic and water-quality research on Keuka Lake and the other Finger Lakes for more than 15 years.