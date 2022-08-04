The Playground Players present 'The Big (Not So Bad) Wolf'

From the left, TJ Bogart, Moriah Pilet, Lily Mager, McKenna Bleakley, Owen Brown, Griffin Brown. Not pictured are Melissa Wright (Narrator) and Emma Thomas (Assistant Director).

 Submitted

GENEVA — This year the Nancy Curvin Playground Players will present “The Big (Not So Bad) Wolf,” written and directed by TJ Bogart. A public performance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m., at the Geneva Lakefront in front of the gazebo.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you