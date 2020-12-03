ALBANY (TNS) — While coronavirus infections are surging in the Capital Region and statewide, there are indications that the total shutdown of schools that happened at the pandemic's start might not play out the same way this time.
A large reason for that is increasing evidence that schools might not be the source of community spread. Some of the state's first in-school testing programs offer positive signs.
New York City schools conducted nearly 160,000 in-school tests between Oct. 9 and Nov. 11 and saw a minuscule positivity rate — 0.28% — compared to the positivity rate in the rest of the community.
Upstate, in Syracuse's orange zone, hundreds of tests administered during the first day of testing Monday turned up zero positives, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. Two cases were identified in yellow zones, however.
It helps that the state recently has shifted its COVID-19 "microcluster" strategy, easing up on testing and school closure requirements in red, orange, and yellow zones, with officials noting that infection rates have been exceptionally low in schools, particularly among grades K-8.
"The positivity rate in schools is amazingly low and shows that the school environment is much safer than the surrounding community, both for the teachers and students," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a press briefing Dec. 2.
Under New York's new "winter plan," schools in orange and red zones may remain open if they establish ongoing, random testing for their on-site populations. Schools in one of the state's precautionary yellow zones must test 20% of their populations just once as long as the positivity rate is lower than that of the surrounding community.
A region or locality can be deemed a yellow zone when COVID-19 positivity rates are above 3% for 10 days in row.
Parts of Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga counties are currently at risk of being designated a microcluster by the state, county officials confirm.
Some local districts are gearing up to conduct random, district-wide testing, but others say the logistical challenges are insurmountable and they would be forced to shift to fully online instruction if the microcluster designation came. Testing in schools is voluntary; only those who submitted waivers would be part of the testing pool.
Some 542 on-site students, teachers and staff at Capital Region schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started, according to the state's COVID-19 school report card.
But public health experts say the risk to students in a school setting is relatively low.
"The percent positivity in a county is not a terribly good indicator of what's going on in a school," said Eli Rosenberg, Professor of Epidemiology at the UAlbany School of Public Health. “ ... it can be a misleading indicator when we don't have comparable testing in schools."
Experts believe low infection rates among teachers and students is largely attributable to behavior, but there are still unknowns regarding the extent to which children contract and transmit the virus, according to Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at SUNY Upstate University.
"It's possible that children, even young ones, are very good at adhering to rules that keep us safe, like wearing masks, because children listen to their teachers —unlike adults who don't listen to public health experts," Shaw said. "The problem is when they go home and are exposed to adults."
There might be biological reasons as well, but "we don't have enough data to draw any conclusions," Shaw said.
Doctors say that children with COVID-19 carry a viral load similar to that of adults, but some studies suggest that they express fewer receptors that infect others with the disease. They also experience less severe symptoms, Shaw said.
Increased random testing of asymptomatic students and staff in school environments located in COVID-19 microclusters is critical to learning more about how children contract and transmit the virus, according to Shaw.
And as the Capital Region braces for a brutal winter coronavirus surge, there are signs parents who chose in-person learning in the fall say they are still planning to keep their school-aged children in the classroom through the winter.
School districts are currently surveying families, giving them the option to switch from in-person and hybrid instructional models to the fully remote program for the second term.
Albany city schools, for example, has seen "a very slight increase in the percentage of our elementary families choosing in-person instruction since the start of the school year," district spokesman Ron Lesko said. "We initially were at 55% of our students in-person PK-5 and we are now at 56% in-person for those grades."
Pediatricians continue to advocate for children remaining in an in-person environment when it is possible. They argue that all children learn better in school and many rely on school for food and social services.
"Schools have done an excellent job at monitoring the viral burden in the community and they have a very low threshold for closing schools down and determining when the situation becomes dangerous," Shaw said. "I would trust schools to close when the viral level is high enough that children would be at risk."