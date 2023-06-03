ROCHESTER — The Urban League of Rochester has announced its upcoming 44th annual Black Scholars Ceremony to recognize and honor the outstanding academic achievements of graduating Black seniors from the community. Hundreds of students from across the Greater Rochester area will be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and recognized for their academic achievements.
Senior honorees from Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Wayne, Orleans, and Ontario counties will be inducted into the Urban League of Rochester’s Black Scholars.
Presented by RGE and powered by JPMorgan Chase, this year’s ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Monday inside Rochester Institute of Technology’s Gordon Field House. With the return to in-person events, the Urban League of Rochester invites all Black Scholars and their families, as well as community members, to join them in this moment of celebration.
Attendance is free but registration is required at https://www.urbanleagueroc.org/blackscholars23.
“There has been unceasing press on violence and crime involving our community’s youth of color. It is my hope that this joyful celebration of our Black Scholars’ outstanding academic achievement will garner as much attention from the public and remind us that our youth are the promise of tomorrow,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester.
Assemblyman Demond Meeks, an advocate for quality education, fair wages, workers’ rights and social justice, will serve as keynote speaker for the ceremony. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans will offer congratulations and inspirational remarks.
To further enhance the evening’s festivities, the ceremony will feature a DJ and live music performed by WanMor, a remarkable quartet of brothers and the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men.
Local businesses, colleges, community organizations, and foundations provided the scholarship funds to assure hundreds of students the financial support they need to succeed in college. The Black Scholars & Early Recognition (10th–12th grade) programs provide recognition, assistance, and incentives to students in the Greater Rochester metropolitan area. Additional support for the ceremony has been provided by WDKX, RIT, and the City of Rochester. Community members who are interested in supporting the Black Scholars may donate by going to https://urbanleagueroc.org/supportblackscholars or by texting “BLACKSCHOLARS” to 44-321.