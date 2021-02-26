SODUS — Wayne Action for Racial Equality — or WARE — is offering the Timothy L. Barber Memorial Scholarship for the 32nd year. Since 1989, college scholarships have been awarded to Wayne County African-American graduating high school seniors who are using their talents and education to ensure equal rights for all.
Tim Barber was a young man who died in an accident just weeks after graduating from Williamson High School. His vision was for a world in which all young people would have the opportunity to achieve their highest goals by working hard to remove the barriers to the success of African-American youth. He was an active member of WARE and gave meaningful guidance to the adults around him on the best ways to achieve racial equality for school students.
African-American high school seniors in Wayne County who have plans to attend an institution of higher learning (2- or 4-year college, trade, technical or professional school) are eligible for the scholarship.
The four 2020 awardees are using their scholarship funds to attend Alfred University, SUNY Fredonia, Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College.
Applications can be requested by contacting: barberscholarship@gmail.com or any Wayne County school counselor. There will be two awards for $1,500 and two awards for $500.
Completed applications are due by April 12.
For additional information or with questions contact Nancy Ghertner at nancyghertner@gmail.com or (585) 732-6047.