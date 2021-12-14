WATERLOO — Members of the Waterloo High School National Honor Society collected and donated more than 5,000 items to the Seneca County Community Christmas Project this fall.
As part of its group service project, the Christmas Project Game, National Honor Society members partnered with other Waterloo High School students to create 28 teams to benefit the project. The game included four facets: Reindeer Wrap, Santa Challenge, Frosty Challenge and Jar Wars.
Reindeer Wrap resulted in the collection of 1,998 gift wrap items.
The Santa Challenge netted 2,225 games and toys.
The Frosty Challenge gathered more than 800 mittens, gloves, hats and scarves.
Jar Wars will continue to collect funds through Wednesday.
This marks the 16th year the Waterloo NHS chapter has teamed up with the project.
The Seneca County Community Christmas Project exists to provide for lower-income families, with an emphasis on children, in Seneca County. Monetary donations can be sent to Seneca County Community Christmas Project, P.O. Box 651, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Those wishing to donate can also contact Waterloo NHS Co-Advisor Kris McGuane at kris.mcguane@waterloocsd.org.