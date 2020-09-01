ROCHESTER — WXXI is hosting a live forum Sept. 1, one that explores the challenge of bringing students back to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Evan Dawson of WXXI “News’ Connections,” the broadcast will cover local districts’ plans for reopening; questions and concerns from teachers, parents, and students; and how superintendents, pediatricians, and local leaders are preparing for the challenges ahead.
WXXI Live Forum: Reopening Schools airs at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 on WXXI-TV. It will be simulcast on 1370 AM, and also stream at WXXINews.org and @WXXINews on Facebook Live.
Panelists are as follows: Kathleen Graupman, president of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents; Gene Mancuso, superintendent of Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District; Dr. Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner; and Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of Rochester City School District.
Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions during the broadcast. Viewers also can submit questions in advance by calling (585) 209-3180 or posting them on Twitter/Facebook, tagging @WXXINews. Questions may be emailed to forum@wxxi.org.
WXXI Live Forum: Reopening Schools will be recorded and repeat at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and at midnight and 8 a.m. Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. on WXXI-WORLD (DT 21.2/cable 1275); and at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 6 on WXXI-TV.
Viewers also will be able to find the recorded broadcast at WXXINews.org.