KEUKA PARK — The Political Science, History, and Pre-Law (PSHPL) Club at Keuka College is once again hosting an on-campus speaker series this academic year, featuring local, state, and federal representatives and other political figures.
The series kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a visit by Yates County Treasurer Winona “Nonie” Flynn, who will discuss local politics and the role that her position plays in the county. Her presentation will take place in the Corning Room of the Dahlstrom Student Center at 7 p.m.
The PSHPL Club launched the speaker series last year to help the college and wider communities learn more about local and state politics and public service.
The talks are free and open to the public. For additional information, contact club president Ann Stull or Dr. Angela Graves.