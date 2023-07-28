Shortly before 8 p.m. July 19 — under clear skies, no wind, and moderate temperatures — the historic Scythe Tree came crashing down at its Waterloo location on Routes 5&20. The Scythe Tree is a living monument to young men going off to war. The tree itself is a Balm of Gilead, a variety of the poplar tree, and a species rarely found in this part of the state. The tree suffered some damage in the ice storm of April 2003. The need for repairs to restore its appearance, as well as the very continued existence of the old tree, prompted the owner of the property to approach the town of Waterloo to help fund the effort. Research into the matter made it clear the town was not responsible for the tree’s upkeep. Rather, the deed to the property contains a provision that the G.A.R. (the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization established by Union veterans of the Civil War) had that responsibility. The town did provide $300 toward the restoration project.