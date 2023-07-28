WATERLOO — Although a big piece of this town’s historic scythe tree has fallen, the part with three scythes embedded remains — and local officials want to make sure it is preserved.
A large section of the Balm of Gilead tree split from its trunk July 19. Town of Waterloo public works and highway department crews have removed the fallen parts and cleaned up the area, with a goal of preserving the rest, including the scythes.
“The town stepped up quickly to save its history,” said local historian Blaine Elkie, who has archived the history of the tree and advocated for its preservation for years.
The 165-year-old tree, significant for its history, has received care from an arborist and others over the years to keep it intact. The tree contains the blades of scythes placed in the trunk by a young man who went off to fight in the Civil War, only to die, and two brothers who enlisted to fight in World War I.
The scythe tree story begins in the early fall of 1861. James Wyman Johnson, who lived on the farm where the tree is located, attended a meeting where young men were recruited to join the Union Army and fight in the Civil War. The next morning, he went to a field on the family farm and used a scythe to cut the crop. While in the field, he reportedly decided to enlist in the Army. He went to the family house and told his parents of his decision.
Then, he carefully placed his scythe in the crotch of the tree in the front yard, telling his heartbroken parents not to remove it until he came home from the war. The tree at the time was barely a sapling, about 8 inches in diameter and only a few feet high.
The 26-year-old Johnson walked to Waterloo and, on Oct. 29, 1861, joined Company G of the 85th New York Volunteers.
He returned on a furlough in 1863 and found that the tree had grown and his scythe remained embedded. Johnson returned to war and fought in several battles until taken prisoner by the Confederate Army and placed in a prison until he was exchanged for a Confederate soldier held prisoner by the Union Army.
On April 29, 1864, he was wounded in the thigh in Plymouth, N.C., and sent to a Confederate hospital, where medical care was notoriously poor, especially for enemy soldiers. He died from his wound May 22, 1864, and was buried in a unmarked grave.
His parents back home refused to believe he had died. The scythe remained in the tree in the hope he would return.
The tree grew to a height of some 100 feet and 5 feet wide, swallowing all but 6 inches of the scythe blade.
Over the years, the scythe tree was treated as a memorial, with flags placed nearby and care given to assure that it survived. A lightning strike in 1916 caused damage, but did not harm the scythe.
In 1917, the farm was owned by the Schaffer family. Two brothers who lived there at the time, Raymond and Lynn, decided to enlist and fight in World War I. Raymond enlisted Jan. 18, 1918, and younger brother Lynn joined the Navy May 29, 1918. Before they left, they also placed scythes in the tree.
Unlike Johnson, the Schaffer brothers survived the war and returned home. They removed the handles from the scythes, but left the blades embedded in the tree — and the scythe tree became a tourist attraction after that.
Elkie said a deed to the property was amended in 1991 to provide a right-of-way for tourists and those taking care of the tree to have access. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War helped arborists and others care for the tree. Elkie noted the tree survived lightning strikes and the insertion of metal rods to prevent limbs from falling off prior to its demise earlier this month.
In 2017, Elkie asked the Waterloo Town Board for help in paying for an arborist to work on the tree. The board voted unanimously to contribute up to $2,500 toward the treatment and care from a professional arborist.
The next question is how can what remains of the tree, including the scythes, be preserved to keep its history alive.
The tree and its history have been featured in a Ripley’s “Believe It Or Not” syndicated graphic.