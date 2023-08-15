GENEVA — The initial week of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association monitoring for harmful algal blooms turned up eight confirmed blooms.
Pure Waters volunteers monitored the lake from July 28 to Aug. 6, covering 69.4% of the deepest Finger Lake. Ten blooms were reported in all, with only two of those not confirmed as HABs.
The majority of the blooms were up and down the east side of the lake.
This year, Pure Waters expanded its text-alert system to include a message when a confirmed HAB is reported. Anyone can sign up for this member-supported service.
The cost of Pure Waters membership is $30 annually.
HABs can form anywhere on the lake, generally occurring on calm weather days. The organization is urging people who believe they’ve spotted a HAB to take a photo and email it to habsdirector@senecalake.org, along with the location. In addition, people can call the HABs hotline at 1-800-220-1609.
Check Pure Waters’ HABs website at www.senecalake.org/blooms for a real-time bloom scorecard that tabulates the number of reported blooms and surveys on a daily and weekly basis. There is background information and links for more details.