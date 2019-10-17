WATERLOO — The 2020 makeup of the 14-member Seneca County Board of Supervisors will be determined next month.
What’s for sure is this:
Board members Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette, Don Trout of Waterloo and Ron McGreevy of Tyre will return. Their terms are not up this year.
So will Ernest Brownell of Junius and Bob Hayssen of Varick. They are running unopposed.
Joseph Borst was tabbed by Ovid Republicans to run for the supervisor seat being vacated by Walt Prouty, who is not seeking re-election. A current Town Board member, Borst will be unopposed. The Democrats did not field a candidate.
Board members Prouty, Lisa Hochadel of Waterloo and Greg Lazzaro of Seneca Falls will not be back. Prouty and Hochadel did not seek re-election. Lazzaro was not endorsed by the Republican committee.
Currently, the board has 12 Republicans and two Democrats.
There will be eight contested seats on the ballot. Here’s a look at the contested races:
COVERT: Veteran incumbent Michael Reynolds will be on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in his effort to win another term. He faces Democratic challenger Ben Guthrie.
LODI: Incumbent Republican Lee Davidson lost a GOP primary race to challenger Mark Benjamin in June. But he will be on an independent line under the Lodi First Party while recovering from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. The three-way race will feature Davidson, Benjamin and Democratic candidate Kyle Barnhart, the mayor of the village of Lodi.
Benjamin also will be on the Conservative and Independence lines.
ROMULUS: In one of the more interesting races, veteran Republican David Kaiser lost a GOP primary to Town Board member David Hayes. Hayes will be on the Republican line. Kaiser sought the Democratic Party endorsement at the party caucus and was selected when no other Democrat stepped forward.
Kaiser has since registered as a Democrat.
SENECA FALLS: One of the most closely-watched races will be for town supervisor and the town’s two county supervisor seats. With Lazzaro not on the ballot, Republican Mike Ferrara also will be on the Conservative and Independence lines in his battle against Democrat Doug Avery, currently a Town Board member. Avery also will be on the independent People’s Choice Party line.
In the county supervisor races, incumbent Republicans Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott face Democratic challengers Rachel Weil and Susan Sauvageau. Lott also will be on the Conservative line. Weil also will be on the Working Families line and the independent People’s Choice Party line while Sauvageau also will be on the People’s Choice Party line.
Weil ran two years ago and Sauvageau is a former Town Board member.
WATERLOO: With Hochadel’s decision not to run again, there will be at least one new county supervisor from Waterloo on the board. Incumbent Republican Bob Shipley is seeking re-election; he also will be on the Libertarian and independent Justice For All Party lines. The other Republican is Michael Enslow, who ran two years ago. Enslow also will be on the Conservative and Independence lines.
The Democrats counter with two candidates who ran two years ago in Jamie King and Jim Cleere. King is a former Town Board member. Cleere also will be on the Conservative and Independence lines.