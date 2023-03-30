SENECA FALLS — The ranks of the National Women’s Hall of Fame will increase by eight later this year.
The Hall’s selection committee reviewed the nominations and recommended eight more American women of achievement be inducted Sept. 30 at Smith Opera House in Geneva. While none are considered household names, all are accomplished in a variety of fields.
The number of Hall inductees will grow to 315.
“This year’s inductee class, just as those from our first induction ceremony 50 years ago, is full of women who broke barriers, challenged the status quo and left an indelible mark on history,” said Jennifer Gabriel, Hall of Fame executive director.
Here’s a look at the new inductees:
Patricia Eva Bath — She was an ophthalmologist, inventor, humanitarian and academic who was born in 1942 and died in 2019. She invented an improved device for laser cataract surgery called the Laserphaco Probe, was patented in 1986.
Bath was the first woman member of the Jules Stein Eye Institute, the first woman to lead a post-graduate training program in opthhalmology, and the first woman elected to the honorary staff of the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Bath was the first Black woman to serve as a resident in ophthalmology at New York University, elected to the honorary staff of the UCLA Medical Center at New York University, and to serve as a staff surgeon at UCLA Medical Center. She became the first Black woman to receive a patent for a medical purpose and would go to earn five patents in her lifetime.
She also founded the non-profit American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness in Washington, D.C.
Elouise Cobell — Known as “Yellow Bird Woman,” Cobell, who was born in 1945 and died in 2011, was an entrepreneur, banker, advocate, and member of the Blackfeet Nation who fought tirelessly for government accountability and for Native Americans to have control over their own financial future.
She was first appointed as the treasurer for the Blackfeet Nation and went on to found the Blackfeet National Bank, now part of the Native American Bank, the first national bank on a Native American reservation established by a tribe in the United States.
In 2001, 20 tribal nations and Alaska Native corporations joined in the newly launched Native American Bank. Today, 31 tribes participate in the bank, which has assets of $128 million and provides financing across Indian country. In 1997, Cobell was named a MacArthur Fellow for her work in support of tribal banking, self determination and financial literacy education.
On June 10, 1996, Cobell and the Native American Trust Fund filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior for the mismanagement of Indian trust funds owed to over 300,000 individual tribal members. The lawsuit alleged the Bureau of Indian Affairs mismanaged the trust funds for over a century, resulting in high poverty rates for Native Americans. She was not only the lead plaintiff in Cobell v. Salazar, she raised money for the lawsuit, donating part of her MacArthur Genius Grant to the cause. After 13 years of court battles, the federal government settled the case for $3.4 billion in 2012.
Kimberlé Crenshaw — She is being inducted for her work as a pioneering scholar, a writer on civil rights, critical race theory, black feminist legal theory, and race, racism and the law. She currently hold positions with the Columbia University Law School and UCLA. Her work his said to have been foundational in the field of critical race theory; in 1987, she coined the term “intersectionality” to describe the double harms of simultaneous race and gender prejudice.
After co-founding the Columbia Law School’s African American Policy Forum, Crenshaw and Andrea Ritchie authored “Say Her Name: Resisting Police Brutality Against Black Women,” which drew attention to the killings of Black women and girls by police. The #SayHerName campaign was then launched by Crenshaw and the AAPF in December 2014.
Crenshaw’s groundbreaking work on intersectionality was influential in the drafting of the equality clause in the South African Constitution. She authored the background paper on race and gender discrimination for the United Nations’ World Conference on Racism in 2001.
Peggy McIntosh — An educational innovator, race relations and feminist activist, author and public speaker, she is best known for her 1989 article “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.”
McIntosh, born in 1934, derived her understanding of white privilege from observing parallels with male privilege, and her work has been instrumental in introducing the dimension of privilege or unearned power into discussion of gender, race, sexuality and colonialism. Her own experiences with unearned power have inspired people around the world to explore the impact of privilege on themselves and society.
She is the founder of Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity Project in Inclusive Curriculum, the nation’s fourth-largest interdisciplinary program for peer-led professional development of educators.
She has published more than 40 papers on privilege, women’s studies, educational reform, and the connections between personal and systematic change. Sixteen of her most influential essays are collected in the book “On Privilege, Fraudulence and Teaching As Learning.” For more than 58 years, McIntosh taught English, American Studies or Women’s Studies at the Brearley School in New York City, Harvard, Trinity (DC) College, Durham University, the University of Denver, and Wellesley College.
Harvard’s Graduate School of the Arts and Sciences awarded her its highest honor, the Centennial Medallion, in 2021.
Judith Plaskow — Born in 1947, she is an American theologian, author and activist known for being the first Jewish feminist theologian. She earned her doctorate degree from Yale University in 1975 and spent over three decades teaching religious studies at Manhattan College in New York. Plaskow launched the Journal of Feminist Studies in Religion in 1985 and served as the journal’s editor for its first 10 years, and again from 2012-16.
She helped found B’not Esh, a Jewish feminist spirituality collective, and served as president of the American Academy of Religion. Her work has remained critical in the development of Jewish feminist theology. Her most significant work, “Standing Again at Sinai: Judaism from a Feminist Perspective,” argues that the absence of female perspectives in Jewish history has negatively impacted the religion she has urged Jewish feminists to reclaim their place in the Torah and in Jewish thought.
Plaskow’s work was one of the first Jewish feminist theological texts ever written and is considered by some to be one of the most important Jewish texts of the 20th Century.
Loretta Ross— Born in 1953, she is a Black academic, feminist and activist for reproductive justice, especially for women of color. Driven by her personal experience as a survivor of rape and non-consensual sterilization, she dedicated her extensive career in academia and activism to reframing reproductive rights within a broader context of human rights. Over her decades of grassroots organizing and national strategic leadership, Ross has centered the voices and well-being of women of color.
She is a professor at Smith College in the Program for the Study of Women and Gender, where she teaches courses on white supremacy, human rights, and “Calling in the Call Our Culture.” In 2022, she was made a MacArthur Fellow for her work as an advocate for reproductive justice and human rights.
Prior to her work in academia, Ross was the National Coordinator of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective from 2005-12 and co-created the theory of reproductive justice. She served as national co-director of the 2004 March for Women’s Lives in Washington, D.C., and founded the National Center for Human Rights Education in Atlanta.
Sandy Stone — Allucquere Rosanne Stone, also known as Sandy Stone, was born in 1936. She is an academic, media theorist, author, performance artist, multi-instrumentalist, educator and programmer. She is best known for her groundbreaking 1987 essay, “The Empire Strikes Back: A Posttransexual Manifesto.” Stone is considered a founder of the academic discipline of transgender studies.
She is currently Associate Professor Emeritus and Founding Director of the Advanced Communication Technologies Laboratory at the University of Texas. She is also the Wolfgang Kohler Professor of Media and Performance at the European Graduate School in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, a fellow of the University of California Humanities Research Institute, and the Banff Centre senior artist.
She made a career long before her academic accomplishments. In the late 1960s and ’70s, she was a sound engineer working with well-known musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, and Van Morrison. She was involved in the second-wave feminist movement; beginning in 1974, she lived and worked as house engineer with the Olivia Records Collective, a radical feminist music company in Los Angeles. She is currently chief engineer for radio station KSQD.
Anna Wessels Williams — Williams, who was born in 1863 and died in 1954, was an American pathologist and pioneer in the study of immune responses to infectious diseases at the turn of the 20th century. Over the course of her research career, she worked on developing vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests for many diseases, including diptheria, rabies, scarlet fever, smallpox, influenza and meningitis.
Williams worked at the New York City Department of Health’s diagnostic laboratory specifically on projects that tackled diptheria. In her first year at the lab, she isolated a strain of the diptheria bacillus which could be used to produce the anti-toxin for diptheria in large quantities. This discovery increased the availability of the anti-toxin and cut production costs, critical to controlling the devastating disease. Within a year of her discovery, the anti-toxin was being shipped to doctors in the United States.
In 1896, Williams began researching rabies in hope of finding effective methods of diagnosing and treating the disease. Within two years, she developed an effective vaccine that could be mass-produced. Williams then went further and studied the brains of rabies infected animals in an effort to diagnose the condition sooner, allowing for more effective treatment. Her observations of abnormalities in the brain cells of infected animals led to the creation of a test capable of producing results within minutes, a test that became the standard rabies test for the next 30 years.
In 1932, she became the first woman elected chair of the laboratory section of the American Public Health Association.