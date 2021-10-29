LYONS — The two candidates for Wayne County sheriff may have different takes on how the job should be done, but they agree on one thing.
While their names are associated with rival political parties, that has little or no bearing on what happens come Jan. 1, when the county has a new “top cop.”
“I’ve worked hard to keep politics out of this campaign. Public safety doesn’t have a political party,” Steve MacNeal said. “I don’t want to make this a political thing. I want to make it a community thing.”
“I’ve never been involved in politics and am just doing the job I am supposed to be doing — law enforcement,” said MacNeal’s opponent, Rob Milby. “During this campaign I’ve met an awful lot of people in Wayne County — good people. The things I keep hearing are, ‘Will you keep us safe, enforce the laws and enforce the Constitution?’ My answer is, of course I will.”
Tuesday’s election is a rematch of a Republican primary in June, which Milby won convincingly. He will appear on the GOP and Conservative lines, while MacNeal is on the ballot as a Democrat.
The winner will succeed three-term Sheriff Barry Virts, who announced last year he would not seek another four years in office.
“I don’t really see a huge gap to make up,” MacNeal said. “We got 36% of the far-right vote last time and have the support of Democrats and moderates this time.”
Milby, a 26-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, has continued to campaign actively after the primary. He is administrative chief deputy.
“I’ve been getting to absolutely everything I can and getting the word out, going to meetings and being invited into people’s homes for coffee,” he said. “People want to learn about me and don’t hold back in a small setting. There is a lot of candor.”
While not critical of the current administration, MacNeal said he has heard a familiar refrain while going door to door over the last several weeks.
“I think our supporters recognize it’s time for a change. I’ve said simply that because there is a better way of doing things doesn’t mean anyone is doing it the wrong way now,” MacNeal said. “I don’t see a lot of change coming out of the sheriff’s office if this goes Milby’s way. I see a lot of changes if I am elected, but I am not going to make wholesale changes right off the bat. The phrase ‘we’ve always done it this way’ will never come out of my mouth.”
“Public safety is never static. It’s always changing and changes with society,” Milby replied. “I have been part of that growth and change for over 20 years now, and will continue to look forward and look at trends. That doesn’t mean we will give in to forces that want to see public safety dismantled. We will continue to enforce laws equally and protect people and their property.”
“Barry Virts enhanced my own expectations of myself and taught me how to expect more of myself, as did (longtime county sheriff) Dick Pisciotti,” Milby continued. “They taught me how to be the utmost law enforcement professional, and I will continue to keep those expectations of myself.”
Specifically, MacNeal, an administrative sergeant with the Macedon Police Department, believes the sheriff’s office can be proactive when it comes to drug overdoses. He said the Macedon PD partners with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on overdose investigations.
“The sheriff’s office does enforcement on the front end, but nothing after that — the rehab aspect,” MacNeal said. “In Monroe County, if the overdose is not fatal a deputy shows up a day or two later with a social worker and asks if they want help. If the answer is yes, they get them to rehab and the number of repeated overdoses is going down there. They are saving lives.
“The Monroe County sheriff’s office does mock overdoses in schools. I attended one in Penfield, and you could hear a pin drop in the auditorium.”
Milby said the sheriff’s office is always adapting to meet the needs of the public.
“Technology is a perfect example. I have always braced technology in this job and combating people who would use it against us,” he said. “I support advanced training for our deputies, and there are so many things on the forefront as far as protecting children. I am a strong supporter and will continue the SRO (school resource officer) program. The citizens of our county should know we are protecting them at night when they sleep ... and citizens want to be familiar with the men and women of this department who put on the uniform. My proverbial door will be open for us to have that dialogue.”
Milby believes his experience in the sheriff’s office makes him the better candidate.
“This whole process is about accountability and responsibility” he said. “If we are not accountable and responsible, how can expect anyone else to be?
“Barry is always pushing for excellence and doing the best we can, and that is in the back of my head every day. I feel I owe to the people of this county to continue that excellence. This career has been very rewarding for me.”
MacNeal, who worked for the sheriff’s office and Irondequoit Police Department before going to the Macedon PD, said he has learned from each agency.
“That puts me in a unique position, working for three very different police agencies,” he said. “My time in each has been extremely important in learning different aspects of community policing.
“I really feel good about my chances. I feel a connection to our community.”