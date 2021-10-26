WATERLOO — With fewer than 1,000 residents, Tyre has been Seneca County’s smallest town for many years.
The arrival of del Lago Resort & Casino nearly five years ago changed the dynamic and demographic of the town. In fact, Tyre is experiencing a spurt of commercial growth, much of it in the area of the Route 318 and Route 414 intersection and Thruway Exit 41.
This year’s elections for nine of the 14 seats on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is highlighted by the race for Tyre supervisor between incumbent Ron McGreevy and challenger Elizabeth “Beth” Partee.
Partee defeated McGreevy in the June Republican Party primary, leaving the latter to run for reelection on the Conservative Party line.
There is no Democratic Party candidate.
During his tenure as supervisor, the 66-year-old McGreevy said he takes “great pride in creating jobs and bringing new businesses to Tyre and Seneca County.” He points to del Lago, Byrne Dairy, the James Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership and the Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store now under construction. A Wilkins RV franchise is in the works too.
“Our property tax rate is no longer the highest in the county,” he said. “The town and county have benefited greatly from these new businesses with a greater tax base and increased sales tax revenue. The loss of jobs in the past due to the closure of the Seneca Army Depot, Sylvania, Seneca Falls Machine and many others has had a devastating effect on Seneca County. We have now begun to turn this around and things are looking up.”
Partee, 47, is a political newcomer. She said her platform is transparency and communication, fiscal responsibility, internet access for all town residents, and reestablishing a local fire department.
Asked about her thoughts on how the town has handled commercial and residential growth since del Lago opened Feb. 1, 2017, Partee said town residents “have strong feelings over this subject and it has been a frequent topic in my conversations while campaigning. I commit to them that the Town Board will review and amend the zoning code to better reflect their thoughts and desires.”
McGreevy cautioned that the rural character of Tyre will not change. He said the current commercial development has been “thoroughly discussed and anticipated for decades.”
He said revenue the town receives from del Lago has allowed it to lower property taxes, replace aging highway equipment without borrowing, resurface more roads than ever before, and complete a costly roof replacement at the highway garage.
“We should continue addressing our infrastructure needs with this revenue,” he said. “Extending our existing water district to provide good, clean water to our residents who need it should also be pursued.
“I should note that earmarked revenue from del Lago has allowed the town to build a new municipal building at no cost to taxpayers,” he added.
Partee said she is not necessarily running against McGreevy, but “for the issues that concern Tyre town residents. I feel that the townspeople are anxious for a new direction with our town government.”
Regarding casino revenue, she said she’s heard many residents question how this money has been spent.
“Going forward, if elected, there will be full visibility as to the town’s finances,” she said.
As for the Magee Fire Department, Partee said its future is in the hands of the court.
“I have publicly stated my position through numerous correspondence in conversations with town residents,” she said. “I am for and will work to transition into a new local fire district.”
McGreevy said the proposed legal dissolution of the Magee Fire Department was “sad for all of us. The internal dysfunction within that organization had led to this. The status is in the hands of the court. In the meantime, we as a Town Board have an obligation to provide fire protection to our residents, which we have done. The future of the Magee Fire Department is unknown at this time.”
McGreevy noted the county is facing aging infrastructure, crumbling roads and bridges, weather-related disasters, the loss of jobs, and a lack of broadband access.
“There are no easy answers,” he said. “With experienced leadership, we can continue to address these issues.”
Partee said the county “could be a much more favorable place to start, establish and grow a business. All businesses, regardless of size, gives our citizens the ability to make a living and feed their family.”
Partee added that the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency needs to have its activities explored “as I do not believe the county is getting the return on investment we deserve. I will work to help both new and established businesses, as well as ensure the use of IDA funds are fully transparent and equitable.”
McGreevy touted his years of experience with the town and county as an asset.
“I bring to the table lifelong knowledge of Tyre and Seneca County that my opponent does not have,” he said. “Experience and the ability to work with others does matter.”
• • •
Of the nine positions up for election on the Board of Supervisors, four are for at-large positions.
In Waterloo, incumbent Democrat James Cleere is seeking a second term. He is the only Democrat running. The Republican candidates are incumbent Michael Enslow and former county supervisor Bob Shipley. The three are vying for two seats.
In Seneca Falls, incumbent Republican Ralph Lott’s decision to not seek reelection means there will be at least one new county supervisor from that town. Incumbent Republican Paul Kronenwetter is seeking reelection. Mike Rhinehart is the other GOP candidate. The Democratic candidates are Tom Scoles and Sean Painter.
Tyre represents the only contested race for town supervisor. Ernie Brownell in Junius, Don Trout in Waterloo, Jeff Trout in Fayette, and Michael Reynolds in Covert are running unopposed. Trout will succeed Cindy Lorenzetti, who did not seek reelection. Fayette also features contested races for two Town Board seats and highway superintendent.