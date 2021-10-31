WATERLOO — When Seneca County created the new position of an appointed finance director, it reduced the responsibilities formerly held by the elected county treasurer.
This much is certain about the treasurer position: Come Jan. 1, there will be a new person on that seat.
After serving four years, Frank Sinicropi is not seeking reelection, instead choosing to run for a seat on the Seneca Falls Town Board. Democrat Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls and Republican Les Marquart of Waterloo are vying for the next four-year term.
Sauvageau is the county’s sealer of weights and measures, a position she’s held since 1996. She has served on the Seneca Falls Town Board and the county Board of Supervisors. She was a professor at the former Eisenhower College, has been a real estate professional, and has operated an antiques business.
“My experience with tax collection, property valuation, auctions and a clear understanding of county government will be extremely helpful in serving the public by clearing up bureaucratic log jams for individuals trying to solve problems,” Sauvageau said. “The treasurer does not make policy, but it is possible to have some influence with the county board and management regarding creative solutions and improvements.”
Marquart is a Waterloo Village Board trustee, a position he’s held since 2015. He is semi-retired from a career in law enforcement, having been a member of the Waterloo Police Department for 20 years and the Seneca County sheriff’s office for six. He is now a part-time deputy in the civil division.
He said his career in law enforcement has strengthened his development in the areas of critical thinking, leadership, time management, negotiations, and interpersonal skills.
“As county treasurer, I would practice service orientation that would include active listening and conflict resolution with county residents,” Marquart said. “I believe establishing and maintaining positive rapport with the county manager, department heads and all county employees is vital. I am willing to ask questions, attend trainings and network with other county treasurers to further develop my knowledge.”
Marquart said he will stress transparent communication.
Sauvageau said her goal would be to make the treasurer’s office as “fair, transparent and user friendly as possible,” noting that the elected treasurer is independent and “serves the people first.”
“I am trained and ready to work,” Sauvageau said. “The county will not need to hire additional workers to help me perform.”