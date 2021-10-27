PHELPS — The race for supervisor in this Ontario County town features two well-known residents — one who wants to continue his long tenure and another who hopes to start a new era.
“I look at this election the way I’ve always looked at them. You do the best job you can for the people you serve and let them decide,” said Republican Supervisor Norm Teed, who is nearing the end of his 16th year in office. “This is a critical time for national and local elections in on our country. This is probably the most important time. In local elections, constituents can meet the candidate, find out what they believe in, and do their homework.”
“What we have lacked in Phelps for many years is strategic planning — long-range planning. How are we going to address an aging population and a declining population?” asked Teed’s opponent, Democrat Ryan Davis. “We have to do a better job by having a long-range capital plan. If you don’t do that, it leads to reactionary spending. My running for town supervisor has very little to do with Norm and everything to do with the town of Phelps.”
Davis said town officials can learn a lot from the Midlakes school board; Davis has served on that panel for nine years, including a stint as president. He added that interest in the school board took off when meetings were broadcast live on the internet, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, we would be lucky to have a few people show up at meetings. Once we started broadcasting meetings online, you have a lot more eyeballs on you and get a lot more feedback,” Davis said. “It makes for better decision-making.
“The way we handle things is very wide open. You have to be open and transparent, and you can further that conversation by the people who are watching or listening. Right now in Phelps, unless you want to pile into the courthouse or see a video recording later ... people can’t see their elected officials in real time.”
Teed said during his time in office, he and the Town Board have tried to keep the tax rate as low as possible in light of state mandates. He added that the town has added five water districts during his tenure, more than doubling the two that were in place when he took office.
“We’ve also built a new highway facility and a new town court,” Teed said. “We’ve done a lot of that work in-house, saving tens of thousands of dollars and using equipment we’ve had on hand. We are very big in getting municipal personnel involved and working with our surrounding communities on projects, such as the Route 14 water district.”
Despite the hike in water districts, it’s estimated that 75% to 80% of town residents don’t have access to public water.
“The town recently got a grant for a new filling station, which is great news, but when 80% of people don’t have municipal water, you can’t attack numbers and issues like that without looking way down the road,” Davis said. “This can’t be dealt with tomorrow or the next day. You have to establish a plan and how you are going to pay for it and how you are going to deliver it.”
“I get calls every week or every other week from people who want public water, and we randomly test wells, take samples and get them tested for nitrates or E Coli,” Teed said. “Water is critical, and the situation is not good. It’s not easy to get grants anymore because our median household income is higher than most. It’s harder to get grants, but we are still trying.”
Teed and Davis agreed one project that needs to be addressed is the roof at Town Hall, where the clock tower has been removed.
“The problem is structural, not just shingles, and we need to get it stabilized,” Teed said. “It’s in a historic district, so we need to apply for grants.”
“The town has had ample opportunity to address it and still don’t know how they will pay for putting it back up,” Davis said. “In my time on the school board we started multiple capital projects. That money doesn’t come in overnight and takes planning. We need to have a defined purpose for reserve funds ... and start delivering on what is needed or what is wanted from the taxpayers.”
The supervisor race is one of several contested elections in Phelps. Four people are running for two Town Board seats, and the elections for town clerk/collector and highway superintendent also are contested.